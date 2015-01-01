Abstract

BACKGROUND: Existing impaired driving research has a crucial limitation: many studies exclude both prescription and over-the-counter drugs. This is despite the fact that these drugs, even when used as prescribed or recommended, still have the potential to cause impairment of the driving task. Moreover, if found impaired, drivers can still be arrested and convicted of a driving while intoxicated (DWI) offense. The prevalence of prescription and over-the- counter drug driving is largely unknown. This pilot survey examined attitudes and prevalence of prescription drug - driving in Texas.



METHODS: A pilot project conducted from March 2020 to August 2020 focused on developing educational materials for the public on prescription drug use and driving included a pilot survey. The survey consisted of 20 questions focused on attitudes and prevalence of prescription drug use and driving. An electronic survey was distributed to Texans aged 18 years and older using a convenience sample. Descriptive statistics (frequencies, percentages) were calculated for each question.



RESULTS: There were 90 Texas respondents, most were female (n=58; 64%), white (n=74; 82%), and 45 to 54 years old (n=24; 27%). Eighteen percent of respondents believed that prescription drugs do not impact one's ability to drive, and 41%, depending on the drug category, found it unlikely that an individual would be arrested for impaired driving while taking prescription drugs. In addition, 29% of respondents who reported drug use reported taking a drug with alcohol (polysubstance use); 33% of respondents who reported drug use reported taking a drug and operating a motor vehicle; and 24% of respondents who reported drug use reported taking drugs for a chronic pain condition.



CONCLUSION: While the results are exploratory, the findings highlight the need for future research, as well as identify areas for potential educational efforts. To increase robustness for future studies, the pilot survey should be validated.

