Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To identify, catalog, organize, and describe the COVID-19 and injury scientific literature by reviewing published articles in 2020 on 17 injury categories.



Data Sources: A key word search of the SafetyLit® bibliographic database was performed to identify relevant published articles in the broad field of injury prevention and safety promotion.



Results: We identified 473 unique articles on our 17 injury categories (articles could be in more than one category). The injury categories of suicide and intimate partner violence yielded the greatest numbers of articles, with 160 (34%) and 134 (28%), respectively. Those related to trauma (n=94), road traffic (n=67), and child abuse (n=42) followed. Between April and November 2020, an average of 57 articles were published monthly. Regarding the geographic regions of focus of the articles, 40% were from North America, 26% from Europe, 23% from Asia, 6% from Oceania, 3% from South America, and 2% from Africa. Forty different countries were identified. The United States was the most common country (n=128; 38%), followed by the United Kingdom (n=43; 13%). The remaining top ten countries with the most number of articles were as follows: India (n=26), Australia (n=17), Italy (n=13), Iran (n=12), China (n=10), Bangladesh (n=8), Canada (n=7), and France, Ireland, Japan, and Spain (n=6 each). A compendium of these articles was created that contains selected bibliographical information, including hyperlinks.



Conclusion: The authors believe that this is the first report to explore the scientific literature regardingCOVID-19 thatincludedawiderangeofinjurycategories.Theirfindingsindicatetheexistenceofa sizable, growing, and diverse body of published articles on countries from aroun d the world.

Language: en