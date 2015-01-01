Abstract

BACKGROUND: Opioid overdose-related deaths have increased substantially over the last several years, especially withCOVID-19. Within hospital settings,Narcan®(naloxone)has been used to reverse the lethal effects of opiate overdose for decades. Despite the 2015 Texas Legislation allowing law enforcement officers (LEOs) to administer naloxone to community opioid overdose victims, it varies across the state if LEOs have the needed training and equipment to do so.



Purpose: A public health initiative in one rural Texas county partnered a medical center and sheriff's department to train deputies on naloxone administration. Because limited research exists on LEOs' confidence regarding naloxone administration, a study was conducted during the public health initiative.



Methods: A mixed-methods pre/post-intervention study design was used. The sample consisted of 25 sheriff's department employees, 23-62 years of age, who attended the training. Data collection involved participants completing a research team-designed survey prior to,immediately after, and six months after the training.



Results: The median score on all items increased when comparing pre-education to immediately post-education surveys. The largest increase was the belief that naloxone administration within community settings saves lives (Pre: median=10; Post: median=100). The median score on confidence of ability to maintain opioid victim's safety doubled when comparing pre- to post-education scores (Pre: median=50; Post: median=100). Although only eight participants completed the six months follow-up survey, the median score on all items was 100.



Summary Statement: Study findings suggest training LEOs positively impacts their confidence level for administering naloxone and increases their appreciation for the life-saving measure. One study implication is the need for more educational opportunities promoting the use of naloxone in community settings. The project provides evidence that partnering local law enforcement and community hospitals is an effective public health response to the opioid crisis.

