Stone KJ, Jackson Y, Noser AE, Huffhines L. J. Fam. Violence 2021; 36(8): 1045-1056.
Foster care is meant to provide a safe, temporary out-of-home placement for children exposed to maltreatment, yet little is known about how youth and foster caregivers perceive these new foster care environments and how cohesion and conflict within the foster care setting (i.e., traditional or group-care) may be impacting youths' mental health. It was expected that cohesion would be negatively associated and conflict would be positively associated with youth internalizing and externalizing problems and that placement type (i.e., traditional foster home vs. group-care setting) would moderate the associations. The sample included 481 youth in foster care (Mage = 13.13, SD = 3.10) and their caregivers. Youth completed self-report measures about family conflict, family cohesion, maltreatment exposure, and youth internalizing symptoms. Foster caregivers completed measures on family cohesion, family conflict, and youths' externalizing symptoms.
