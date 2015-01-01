Abstract

This comment with regard to Mercer's article entitled, "Rejecting the Idea of Rejection as a Measure of Parental Alienation," raises and explains the issue as to why the use of language is so important when deconstructing a nonscientific study that Mercer has done so well. This Commentary explains how the language put forth in unscientific articles may mislead the reader into accepting the language as accurate and why it would be important to deconstruct rather than accept the language used by the proponents of "parental alienation." The supposed study Mercer critiques needed to be deconstructed.

Language: en