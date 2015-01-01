Abstract

In using thin fire blankets to protect structures in wildfires, heat rejections by radiation (reflection and emission) are essential for good performance. By varying the radiative properties of the front and back surfaces of the blankets, this article offers an optimization study of several scenarios of incident heat flux including pure convection, pure radiation, and combinations of the two. Two types of blanket heat-blocking efficiencies are studied in the optimization scheme. An overall efficiency is defined as the amount of incident heat blocked to the total amount of incident heat in specified wildfire scenarios. An instantaneous heat-blocking efficiency is defined as the instantaneous heat flux blocked to the instantaneous incident total heat flux which provides good understanding of the physics of heat-blocking mechanisms of fire blanket under quasi-steady conditions. In addition to maximizing these heat-blocking efficiencies, there are other optimization objectives, including the minimization of the blanket backside temperature. A genetic algorithm is used for the multi-objective optimization schemes. For the transient heat incidence, the optimization for the entire time sequence is performed with the possibility of a change of blanket radiative properties during the fire sequence, accounting for changes to the fire-facing surface caused by the incident heat.

