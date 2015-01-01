SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Barros-Daza MJ, Luxbacher KD, Lattimer BY, Hodges JL. J. Fire Sci. 2022; 40(1): 44-69.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/07349041211056343

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This article presents a conveyor belt fire classification model that allows for the determination of the most effective firefighting strategy. In addition, the effect of belt design parameters on the fire classification was determined. A methodology that involves the use of numerical simulations and artificial neural networks was implemented. An approach previously proposed for modeling fires over conveyor belts was used. With the objective of obtaining some required modeling input parameter and verifying the capacity of this approach to get realistic results, computational fluid dynamics model calibration and validation were carried out using experimental test results available in the literature.

RESULTS indicated that scenarios with belt positions closer to the mine roof and greater tunnel heights require a higher longitudinal air velocity to be attacked directly. Furthermore, the belt fire classification model provided by the artificial neural network had an accuracy around 95% when test scenarios were classified.


Language: en

Keywords

artificial neural network neural network; belt fires; critical velocity; Mine fire classification; mine firefighters

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print