Barros-Daza MJ, Luxbacher KD, Lattimer BY, Hodges JL. J. Fire Sci. 2022; 40(1): 44-69.
This article presents a conveyor belt fire classification model that allows for the determination of the most effective firefighting strategy. In addition, the effect of belt design parameters on the fire classification was determined. A methodology that involves the use of numerical simulations and artificial neural networks was implemented. An approach previously proposed for modeling fires over conveyor belts was used. With the objective of obtaining some required modeling input parameter and verifying the capacity of this approach to get realistic results, computational fluid dynamics model calibration and validation were carried out using experimental test results available in the literature.
artificial neural network neural network; belt fires; critical velocity; Mine fire classification; mine firefighters