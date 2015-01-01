Abstract

This study aims to understand, through victims' experiences, the impact and subsequent help-seeking and support process. The data was collected in institutional settings, through a semi-structured interview, from nine adult sheltered victims of labor exploitation of both sexes - 2 females and 7 males, aged between 42-67 years (M = 56.67; SD = 8.411). Thematic analysis was used, and three main themes emerged: formal support system, post-victimization and impact and traumas during formal support. The support provided to the victim was portrayed as effective and adequate; being able to meet the most basic and immediate needs. The victims trusted the police and the governmental institutions and were able to collaborate with the courts. The implications regarding the help-seeking system and public policy are discussed.



Keywords: Human trafficking

Language: en