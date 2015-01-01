Abstract

Crowding in Seoul railway stations is a serious social problem requiring immediate action as it annually incurs a total social cost of KRW 724.7 billion. To resolve this crowding, a study is needed on ways to estimate crowdedness in a way that reflects railway user behavior. The density of people on platforms is determined by the amount of space on them available per passenger, but there has been insufficient research on spaces where passengers wait for trains and move to and from them, despite the significance. In this study, we analyze the use of platform facilities and passenger behavior and propose the concept of actual space used by passengers and the formula for estimating this usable waiting area for passengers (UWAP). Thirty-five stations in Seoul were analyzed and the coefficients calculated of average UWAP, weighted by space for each type of platform. Our estimation showed that the coefficients for the proportion of total platform area accounted for by UWAP can be used as a representative value of 0.291 for side platforms and 0.270 for island platforms. Since this was statistically significant, these coefficients can be used to more accurately calculate platform crowdedness. In addition, they can be used as criteria for judging the adequacy of platform service level and station size when planning for construction of new stations and platforms and improvements to existing ones.

Keywords

pedestrian zone

platform area estimation

platform crowdedness

station crowding

urban railway crowding

usable waiting area for passengers





===



도시철도 혼잡으로 인한 서울시의 사회적 비용은 연간 7,247억원에 이르며, 사회적으로 심각한 문제이므로 혼잡 해결은 가장 시급하고 중요한 문제임을 알 수 있다. 도시철도 혼잡을 해결하기 위해 승객의 이용행태가 반영된 혼잡도 산정에 관한 연구가 필요하다. 특히 승강장 혼잡도는 승강장 내 승객수와 승객이 이용하는 면적비율에 따라 결정되는데, 승객이용공간에 대한 연구는 그 중요성에 비해 관련 연구가 미미하다. 본 연구는 승객의 승강장 이용행태를 조사하여 승객의 이동 및 대기면적 개념 및 산정식을 제시하였다. 35개 서울시 역사를 연구대상으로 선정하고 승강장 유형별 면적 가중평균 승차승객 대기면적계수를 산정하였다. 승차승객 대기면적계수는 전체 승강장면적 대비 실제 승차승객이 대기하는 비율로서 상대식 승강장이 0.291, 섬식 승강장은 0.270로 산출되었다. 분석결과는 통계적 유의성을 확보하였으므로 승강장 전체면적에 승차승객 대기면적계수로 보정하면 보다 정확한 승강장 혼잡도를 산정할 수 있다. 또한 역사 신설 및 개선 계획시 승강장 서비스수준과 역사 면적의 적정성 판단기준으로 활용될 것으로 기대한다.

키워드

승차승객 이동면적

승강장 면적 산정

승강장 혼잡도

역사 혼잡

도시철도 혼잡

승차승객 대기면적

Language: ko