The development of risk indicators to evaluate road traffic safety is very important. The risk indicator is generally defined as the ratio of the traffic accident variable and the exposure variable. The exposure variable used in the risk indicator plays a role of adjusting the given socio-economic conditions and road traffic conditions that can be normalized and compared equally. The purpose of this study is to objectively evaluate Korea's traffic accident risk by analyzing the current risk indicators for OECD member countries and selecting appropriate exposure variables, and finally to present a domestic traffic safety vision and goal. After correlation analysis was performed to develop exposure variables, population-vehicle coefficient and vehicle-road coefficient were selected through their combination. For an equal international comparison, four risk indicators were evaluated based on the mortality according to per capita GDP, motorisation rate, and road distribution rate. The analysis of these risk indicators shows that the risk of traffic accidents in Korea was very high compared to other 11 countries. The low wearing rate in Korea compared to the advanced countries in traffic safety was suggested as the cause of the high risk indicators for fatalities through the investigation of the rate of wearing seat belts and helmets on powered two-wheelers and cyclists in the countries to be compared.

correlation analysis

exposure variable

population-vehicle coefficient

risk indicator

vehicle-road coefficient





도로교통 안전도를 평가하기 위한 위험도 지표 개발은 매우 중요하다. 위험도 지표는 교통사고 변수와 노출변수의 비로 구성되어 있다. 위험도 지표에 사용되는 노출변수는 주어진 사회경제 조건과 도로교통 조건을 동등하게 비교분석할 수 있도록 조정해주는 역할을 한다. 본 연구는 OECD 회원국을 대상으로 기존에 사용하고 있는 위험도지표를 평가하고 적합한 노출변수를 개발하여 한국의 교통사고 위험도를 객관적으로 평가하고 국내 교통안전 비전과 목표 제시에 활용하였다. 노출변수를 개발하기 위해 상관분석을 수행하였고 이들의 조합을 통해서 인구자동차계수와 자동차도로계수를 선정하였다. 국제간 동등비교를 위해 1인당 GDP, 자동차 보유율, 그리고 도로보급률에 따른 사망자 기준으로 4개의 위험도 지표를 평가하였다. 위험도 지표를 기준으로 한국의 교통사고 위험도는 비교대상 11개 국가에 비해 매우 높은 것으로 분석되었다. 비교 대상국가의 안전벨트 착용률과 이륜차의 헬멧 착용률을 조사하여 교통안전 선진국과 비교하여 국내의 낮은 착용률이 사망자의 높은 위험도 지표의 한 원인으로 제시하였다.

위험도 지표

노출변수

상관분석

인구자동차계수

자동차도로계수

