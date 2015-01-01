Abstract

The effects of driver-related factors account for more than 90% of the causes of crashes. In particular, drivers of commercial vehicles, i.e., occupational drivers, with long travel distances and hours, require a systematic management system for the driver-related factors. Therefore, occupational driver's intrinsic factors that have a fundamental influence on the causes of crashes, such as drowsy driving, violation of laws, and reckless driving, must be explored and utilized to lead to effective countermeasures. This study classifies the intrinsic factors into the living environment, health characteristics, working conditions, and company characteristics and develops hierarchical logistic regression models to screen the intrinsic factors affecting crash occurrence. This study focuses on corporate taxis and intercity buses, and survey data on intrinsic factors and transport worker system data are integrated and utilized for 1,060 corporate taxi drivers and 1,005 intercity bus drivers. As a result, it is found that job-related stress and fatigue statistically significantly increase the risk of taxi and bus crashes. In buses, excessive driving schedules and lack of safety training by companies affect the crash occurrence. In taxis, health characteristics such as endocrine and cerebrovascular diseases and elderly drivers are analyzed as significant risk factors. Finally, based on the intrinsic factors derived from this study, we suggest implications and countermeasures for drivers of commercial vehicles.

Keywords

commercial vehicle

hierarchical model

intrinsic factor

logistic regression

occupational driver





교통사고의 발생원인 중 운전자 요인과 관련된 영향은 90% 이상을 차지한다. 특히, 긴 운행 거리와 시간을 가진 사업용 자동차 운수종사자는 직업 운전자라는 특성으로 인해 운전자 요인에 대한 체계적인 관리가 필요하다. 따라서 사업용 자동차의 졸음운전, 법규위반, 난폭운전 등 사고원인에 근본적인 영향을 미치는 운전자의 내재적 사고요인을 탐색하고 활용해야 효과적인 사업용 자동차 교통사고 예방대책으로 이어질 수 있다. 본 연구에서는 운수종사자의 내재적 요인을 생활환경, 건강특성, 근로여건, 회사특성 등으로 세분화하고, 사고 발생에 영향을 미치는 내재적 사고요인 도출을 위한 위계적 로지스틱 회귀모형을 개발하였다. 분석 대상은 법인택시 및 시내버스로 한정하였으며, 법인택시 운전자 1,060명, 시내버스 운전자 1,005명을 대상으로 내재적 요인에 대한 설문조사 데이터 및 운수종사자 시스템 데이터를 통합하여 활용하였다. 분석 결과, 택시 및 버스 교통사고는 공통적으로 직무 관련 스트레스 및 피로도에 대한 영향이 통계적으로 유의하게 사고 발생 위험도를 높이는 것으로 나타났다. 버스의 경우 무리한 운행 스케줄, 운수회사의 안전교육 부족 등이 사고에 영향을 미쳤으며, 택시의 경우 내분비계 질환 및 뇌혈관계 질환 유무 등 건강특성과 고령 운전자 여부 등이 주요한 사고요인으로 분석되었다. 끝으로 본 연구에서 도출된 사고요인을 기반으로 사업용 자동차 사고 예방을 위한 시사점과 예방대책을 제시하였다.

키워드

사업용 자동차

위계적 모형

내재적 사고요인

로지스틱 회귀분석

운수종사자

Language: ko