|
Citation
|
Pomerantz AL, Bell K, Green K, Foster S, Carvallo M, Schow P. J. Police Crim. Psychol. 2021; 36(3): 473-489.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Research indicates that police legitimacy is a function of how well police officers subscribe to community values, norms, and beliefs. Because such perceptions are likely to be culturally derived, the influence of culture on shaping community expectations for and responses to police brutality and violence should be examined. One specific cultural framework worthy of examination is honor ideology, as it values instrumental violence and aggression in defense of reputation, as well as the perceptions of the same, in a way that is relevant to the study of police violence. Study 1 utilizes publicly available data to examine if there is a relationship between the presence of a culture of honor and rates of police shooting within the USA.
Language: en