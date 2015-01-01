Abstract

Motiveless homicides are usually defined as homicides in which a victim is killed by an offender and a motive was not determined by the police investigation. Motiveless does not mean that the police do not know the motive for the homicide, but rather that no other motive could accurately and objectively explain the reason for why the homicide occurred. However, this is especially problematic for the police because failing to establish a homicide motive is considered an investigative shortcoming. Due to the limited research conducted to date on motiveless homicides and the significant challenges they pose to investigators, the current study examines the geographic mobility patterns involved in these homicides. Using a sample of 194 solved cases of motiveless homicide from France, the criminal mobility triangle approach was used to explore their geographic patterns. Moreover, correlates of the entire criminal event were included for an in-depth understanding of these cases. The findings revealed various mobility patterns involved in motiveless homicides, combined with some specific correlates of the criminal event. Implications of the findings are discussed in light of the investigation of these crimes.

Language: en