|
Citation
|
Stults BJ, Hernandez JL, Hay C. J. Res. Crime Delinq. 2021; 58(6): 666-709.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: We extend prior research by considering how low self-control and peer delinquency may work together in a mediating process whereby low self-control increases association with delinquent peers, which in turn increases criminal offending. Further, we draw on gender crime research to suggest that the indirect effect of self-control on offending will be greater for boys than girls.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
control theories; criminological theory; delinquent peers; gender; juvenile delinquency; mediation; self-control theory