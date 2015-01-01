SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Benmassaoud Z, Balde FB, Oudghiri Z, Charki MT, Abdellaoui H, Atarraf K, Afifi MA. Afr. J. Paediatr. Surg. 2022; 19(2): 65-67.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Child Health International, Publisher Medknow Publications)

DOI

10.4103/ajps.AJPS_49_21

PMID

35017373

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Domestic accident (DA) is any harmful accidental event that occurs suddenly in the home or its immediate surroundings. Our study aims to describe the impact of the COVID-19 lockdown in the epidemiological and clinical profiles of DAs in children and their management.

MATERIALS AND METHODS: This was a mixed descriptive study, comparing DAs occurring during the COVID-19 lockdown and the same period of the previous year. We exhaustively included all children aged from 0 to 15 years admitted for DAs.

RESULTS: The incidence of DAs remains above 50% in both groups. The average age was 7 years and boys were more affected. Before the COVID-19 lockdown, the most common mechanism encountered was accidents on the public highway 20.75%, while during the lockdown, it was represented by falls from a high place with a height of 2 m or more. During the lockdown, 33.86% of patients consulted after more than 24 h of the trauma. Supracondylar fractures and burns remained the most frequent. In all cases, the cumulative frequency of fractures decreased during the lockdown. The COVID-19 lockdown had no impact on patient's management.

CONCLUSION: The COVID-19 lockdown has negatively increased the consultation delay. However, it has considerably reduced the incidence of fractures.


Language: en

Keywords

Child; epidemiology; COVID-19; lockdown; domestic accident

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print