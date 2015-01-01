|
Benmassaoud Z, Balde FB, Oudghiri Z, Charki MT, Abdellaoui H, Atarraf K, Afifi MA. Afr. J. Paediatr. Surg. 2022; 19(2): 65-67.
35017373
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Domestic accident (DA) is any harmful accidental event that occurs suddenly in the home or its immediate surroundings. Our study aims to describe the impact of the COVID-19 lockdown in the epidemiological and clinical profiles of DAs in children and their management.
Child; epidemiology; COVID-19; lockdown; domestic accident