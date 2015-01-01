Abstract

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is known to be associated with poor sleep. In this report, we aimed to identify associations between differences in cortical volume and sleep quality post-TBI. MRI anatomical scans from 88 cases with TBI were analyzed in this report. Subjective sleep quality was assessed using the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index (PSQI). Voxel Based Morphometry (VBM), was used to obtain statistical maps of the association between PSQI and cortical volume in gray matter and white matter voxels. Higher PSQI total scores (poor sleep quality) were strongly associated with smaller gray matter volume in the cerebellum. White matter volume was not associated with total PSQI. The sleep disturbance subcomponent showed a significant association with gray and white matter volumes in the cerebellum. Although not significant, cortical areas such as the cingulate and medial frontal regions were associated with sleep quality. The cerebellum with higher contribution to motor and autonomic systems was associated strongly with poor sleep quality. Additionally, regions that play critical roles in inhibitory brain function and suppress mind wandering (i.e., default mode network including medial frontal and cingulate regions) were associated (although to a lesser extent) with sleep. Our findings suggest that poor sleep quality following TBI is significantly associated with lower cerebellar volume, with trending relationships in regions associated with inhibitory function.

