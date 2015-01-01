Abstract

The suicidal process is a complex phenomenon involving multiple intertwined factors, which makes its prevention particularly challenging. As evidence-based suicide prevention interventions evolve and consolidate, it becomes increasingly important to ensure that effective interventions are efficiently implemented in practice and translated into the quality programs and care that benefit people at risk of suicidal behavior.



Implementation science has been defined as, "the study of methods to promote the systematic uptake of evidence-based interventions into practice and policy to improve health" (Wolfenden et al., 2021, p. 1). Implementation science has been a buzzword in the broader health and medical fields for about two decades and is increasingly gaining traction in suicide prevention. The recent release of the World Health Organization (WHO) Live Life: Implementation Guide for Suicide Prevention in Countries (WHO, 2021) provides a major global and national policy impetus to harness the rich arsenal of implementation science to foster implementation research and practice in suicide prevention.



The explicit adoption of implementation science frameworks and concepts is a relatively recent but rapidly increasing phenomenon in suicide prevention. Yet, key aspects of relevance to the implementation of complex interventions have long been a focus under various other traditions (such as process and formative evaluation, health services research, quality improvement, dissemination or translational research), upon which we can build and expand (Bauer et al., 2015; Graham et al., 2006; Zbukvic et al., 2020)...

