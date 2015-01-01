|
Citation
Chellasamy RT, Reddy S, B v S, Sundararaj R. Cureus 2021; 13(12): e20264.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Curēus)
DOI
PMID
35018262
PMCID
Abstract
Blunt aortic injuries are lethal and only a few patients survive. Most of the patients die at the site of accidents and only a few reach the hospital. Those who reach hospitals usually have small tears or pseudo-aneurysm of the aorta. Immediate imaging and intervention play a major role in the survival of these patients. We report this case as only a few patients report to the hospital with aortic injury and our patient was taken up for surgery immediately and a life-saving procedure was done.
Language: en
Keywords
major trauma; aorta injury; emergency medical service; road traffic injuries; thoracic aorta