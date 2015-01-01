Abstract

Blunt aortic injuries are lethal and only a few patients survive. Most of the patients die at the site of accidents and only a few reach the hospital. Those who reach hospitals usually have small tears or pseudo-aneurysm of the aorta. Immediate imaging and intervention play a major role in the survival of these patients. We report this case as only a few patients report to the hospital with aortic injury and our patient was taken up for surgery immediately and a life-saving procedure was done.

