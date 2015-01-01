Abstract

Although the experience of bullying is subjective, there is increasing evidence that bullying during physician training is associated with an increased risk of serious medical errors as well as negatively impacting job satisfaction and the likelihood of remaining in fulltime medical practice. In a survey of 1358 cardiology trainees between 2017 and 2020, Camm and colleagues1 found that bullying was reported by 11% overall. Compared with men, women were more likely to be bullied (OR: 1.55 95% CI 1.08 to 2.21) and to report sexist language (14% vs 4%, p<0.001). Graduates from medical schools outside the UK, including those from the European Economic Area (EEA) schools) also were more likely to be bullied and to experience racist language (UK 1.5%, EEA 6%, other locations 7%, p=0.006). The most common job roles of those reported to be bullying included cardiology and other consultants, other medical staff and non-medical staff, but only rarely other trainees. An even larger issue is that 33% of trainees experienced inappropriate behaviour (figure 1), even when not reported as bullying.

