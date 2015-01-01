Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Suicide risk among Indigenous populations is a multifaceted phenomenon, influenced by biological, psychological, and social factors at the individual level, as well as cultural, political, and economic issues at the family and community level. The global prevalence of depression among medical students was recently estimated to be 28.0 % according to a meta-analysis of 77 studies. In the field of suicide prevention, the term gatekeeper refers to "individuals in a community who have face-to-face contact with large numbers of community members as part of their usual routine." They may be trained to "identify persons at risk of suicide and refer them to treatment or supporting services as appropriate". In our study we aimed to improved attitude and knowledge in gatekeeper to improve detection and referral of individuals who are at risk of suicide.



METHODS AND MATERIAL: We adapted an evidence-based gatekeeper training into a two-hour, multi-modal and interactive event for medical professional and undergraduate students. Then we evaluated the intervention compared to free-recall knowledge and attitudes questions were examined before and after participation in a student and faculty gatekeeper training program. Focus groups with students enriched interpretation of quantitative results. STATISTICAL ANALYSIS USED: Knowledge, attitudes, and skills of both students and teachers were analyzed by Mann-Whitney U-test. Comparison of knowledge, attitudes, and skills between both groups was analyzed by Wilcoxon signed-rank test.



RESULTS: Undergraduate students developed more positive attitude for suicidal behavior where faculties developed more confident in their skill after training sessions.



CONCLUSION: brief gatekeeper training found effective in improving knowledge about suicide. Also, increasing participants' accuracy to identify warning signs, risk factors and protective factors about suicide.

Language: en