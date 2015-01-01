|
Patel R, Mehta R, Dave K, Chaudhary P. Ind. Psychiatry J. 2021; 30(2): 217-223.
(Copyright © 2021, Association of Industrial Psychiatry of India)
35017803
INTRODUCTION: Suicide risk among Indigenous populations is a multifaceted phenomenon, influenced by biological, psychological, and social factors at the individual level, as well as cultural, political, and economic issues at the family and community level. The global prevalence of depression among medical students was recently estimated to be 28.0 % according to a meta-analysis of 77 studies. In the field of suicide prevention, the term gatekeeper refers to "individuals in a community who have face-to-face contact with large numbers of community members as part of their usual routine." They may be trained to "identify persons at risk of suicide and refer them to treatment or supporting services as appropriate". In our study we aimed to improved attitude and knowledge in gatekeeper to improve detection and referral of individuals who are at risk of suicide.
Language: en
medical students; suicide prevention; Gatekeeper training; medical professional