Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This study aimed to: (1) evaluate the independent risk factors related to survival and mortality and (2) predict survival in geriatric orthopaedic trauma patients admitted to our institution's ICU as a Level 1 or 2 trauma activation.



METHODS: A retrospective review was performed on patients age >60, over a 10 year period, who were involved in a multi-trauma with orthopaedic injuries. Variables evaluated include: sex, age, Injury Severity Score (ISS), mechanism of injury, number and type of orthopaedic injury, anticoagulant use, comorbidities, length of stay in intensive care unit (ICU), type of ICU, ventilator use, vasopressors use, incidence of multiple organ dysfunction syndrome (MODS), number of surgeries, and 1-month and 6-month mortality. A Kaplan-Meier estimator and Cox proportional hazards analysis were used to predict and assess survival probability.



RESULTS: 174 patients were included, with an average mortality of 47.7%. Deceased patients had a significantly greater age, ISS, vasopressor usage, ICU stay, incidence of MODF, incidence of genitourinary disease, anticoagulant usage, ventilator usage, number of orthopaedic surgeries, and orthopaedic injuries. The relative risk for mortality within the first month was significantly associated with increased age, ISS, high-energy trauma, length of ICU stay, MODS, psychiatric disease, and anticoagulant use. Patients with an ISS ≤30 were significantly more likely to survive than patients with an ISS of >30. Greater age, ISS, length of ICU stay, incidence of MODS, anticoagulant, and ventilator use were significantly predictive of lower survival rates. Mechanism of injury, number of orthopaedic surgeries and orthopaedic injuries, and type of orthopaedic injury were not found to be predictive of survival.



CONCLUSIONS: An ISS >30 at admission is strongly predictive of a lower probability of survival. Genitourinary disease was associated with increased mortality. Low age, ISS, length of stay in ICU, incidence of MODS, anticoagulant use, and ventilator use, are significantly predictive of survival. Number of orthopaedic surgeries, orthopaedic injuries, and type of orthopaedic injury were not found to be predictive of survival. These indications help us to better understand factors predictive of death among geriatric orthopaedic trauma patients, and improve the way we can diagnose and care for them.

