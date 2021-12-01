Abstract

BACKGROUND: Depression is overrepresented in psoriasis. However, it is not clear whether the presence of psoriatic arthritis (PsA) independently increases patients' depressive burden. Furthermore, current evidence regarding suicidality risk of psoriasis populations is conflicting and the role of PsA on suicidality outcomes in psoriasis is unknown.



OBJECTIVES: (i) To test whether PsA is associated with depression and lifetime suicidal ideation among patients with psoriasis; (ii) to capture different suicidal phenomena in these patients; and (iii) to investigate whether suicidality and depressive symptom severity are associated with clinical markers of psoriasis severity and chronicity.



METHODS: A cross-sectional survey of tertiary patients (n=219, aged 18-65 years) with dermatologist-confirmed chronic plaque psoriasis, of whom 84 had rheumatologist-confirmed PsA, was undertaken. The Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale and Sheehan-Suicidality Tracking Scale were used to assess depression and lifetime suicidality respectively.



RESULTS: PsA presence was associated with depression in patients with psoriasis, independently of other physical comorbidities (adjusted Odds Ratio 2.92, 95% Confidence Interval 1.53-5.68). Furthermore, patients with PsA experienced significantly higher levels of anhedonia and anxiety, after controlling for psychiatric history. 48.8% of all participants reported lifetime suicidal ideation with or without intent; 21.3% reported suicidal planning and 9.4% suicide attempts. Lifetime suicidality prevalence did not differ between patients with and without PsA. Depressive symptom severity and lifetime suicidality scores were not associated with objective measures of psoriasis severity or treatment group.



CONCLUSION: These data suggest that joint involvement in psoriasis is associated with higher depressive burden. There is a need for routine depression screening among patients with psoriasis, in particular when PsA is present. Anhedonia appears to be a particularly relevant symptom in the depression phenotype of this population. We did not find a statistically significant association between PsA and suicidality. Nevertheless, suicidality rates in tertiary patients with psoriasis appear to be higher than in the general population. Suicidality monitoring is recommended to help in reducing future psychiatric morbidity and mortality in patients with psoriasis.

Language: en