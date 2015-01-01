Abstract

Smoke alarms with lithium batteries have been marketed as long life or "10 Year Alarms." Previous work has drawn into question the actual term of functionality for lithium battery alarms. This paper reports on observed smoke alarm presence and functionality in a sample of 158 homes which had participated in a fire department smoke alarm installation program 5-7 years prior to the observations. A total of 394 alarms were originally installed in the 158 homes that completed the revisit. At the time of the revisit, 214 of those alarms were working (54%), 26 were non-working (7%), and 154 were missing (39%). Of the 158 homes that completed the revisit, n=62 (39%) had all their originally installed project alarms up at working at the revisit. Respondents who reported owning their homes and who reported living in their home for 6 or more years were significantly more likely than renters and those living in their homes for 5 or fewer years were more likely to maintain all of their project alarms. Smoke alarm installation programs should consider revisiting homes within 5-7 years post installation to inspect and replace any missing or non-functioning alarms. We recommend programs conducting community risk reduction programs track and plan installations and revisits to improve smoke alarm coverage.

