Abstract

Evidence suggests neurodevelopmental disorders (NDs) may be associated with an increased incidence of concussion, but no studies have cross-sectionally and longitudinally assessed the associations of NDs and sex with concussion in collegiate athletes. We sought to assess the odds and relative risk of concussion in athletes self-reporting a diagnosis of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), learning disability (LD), and ADHD+LD. Data from the CARE Consortium (2014 - 2017) were used to evaluate the likelihood of concussion for male and female athletes with ADHD, LD, and ADHD+LD, relative to controls. Odds ratios of concussion history prior to enrollment and relative risk ratios for incurring a concussion following enrollment, with and without concussion history were calculated. Athletes with self-reported diagnosis of ADHD, LD, and ADHD+LD were more likely to report a single concussion and multiple concussions prior to enrollment in the CARE Consortium, irrespective of sex compared to control athletes. While enrolled in CARE, male athletes with ADHD, LD and ADHD+LD had greater risk of incurring a concussion) than controls, irrespective of concussion history. Male athletes with ADHD+LD, with concussion history and without concussion history had greater risk of incurring a concussion than controls. These results suggest NDs may be associated with increased odds of single and multiple concussions, irrespective of sex. However, it appears only male athletes with ADHD+LD and concussion history had greater risk than respective controls. There were no significant differences between females and males with ADHD, LD, or ADHD+LD for either odds of concussion history or risk for incurring concussion.

Language: en