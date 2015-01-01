Abstract

BACKGROUND: Oral cavity may be considered a pivotal focal point in physical assault or abuse because of its implication in communication and nutrition. Dentists trained in a child abuse curriculum can provide valuable information and assistance to physicians about oral and dental aspects of child abuse and neglect. The present study was conducted to evaluate the orofacial features of children between the age group of 5-16 years suspected to be victims of child abuse/neglect.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This study was conducted on 250 children ranging between 5 and 16 years were enrolled in the study. All the participants were suspected to be victims of child abuse/neglect. The orofacial features were carefully examined by a well-trained dentist.



RESULTS: Two hundred and fifty children were enrolled in the study. Seventy-two children (30%) presented with laceration of various sites including lip (n = 13), frenum (n = 8), buccal mucosa (n = 26), palate (n = 16), and floor of the mouth (n = 9). Twenty-nine participants exhibited the features of avulsion (11.6%). Eighteen children revealed dento-alveolar fractures, 104 presented with dental caries (41.6%), 19 presented with missing teeth (7.6%), all the candidates presented with deposits (100%).



CONCLUSION: Careful intraoral and perioral examination of the participants victimized to abuse and/neglect is necessary as the oral cavity is a central focus for physical abuse, which may be allied to its importance in communication and nutrition. Physicians and dentists should work together to increase the prevention, detection, and treatment of these conditions.

Language: en