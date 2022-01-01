Abstract

Recent literature examining associations between cognitive function, clinical features, and violence in patients with schizophrenia has been growing; however, the results are inconsistent. Reports on social function and personality are limited. These studies are yet to be reflected in risk assessment tools and management plans. The aim of this study is to provide a resource for risk assessment and intervention studies by conducting multifaceted well-established assessments in a large population. Data from 355 patients with schizophrenia (112 patients with a history of violence; 243 patients without a history of violence) and 1265 healthy subjects were extracted from a large database of individuals with mental disorders in a general psychiatric population in Japan. The associations between violence in patients with schizophrenia and intellectual function, cognitive function (memory function, executive function, attentional function, verbal learning, processing speed, social cognition), clinical variables, personality traits, social function, and quality of life (QOL) were analyzed. Compared with healthy subjects, the schizophrenia group had broadly impaired cognitive function and social cognition, and their personality traits showed similar differences as those reported previously. Patients with schizophrenia with a history of violence showed significantly more impaired visual memory function (P = 1.9 × 10(-5), Cohen's d = 0.34), longer hospitalization (P = 5.9 × 10(-4), Cohen's d = 0.38), more severe excited factor on Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (P = 1.6 × 10(-4), Cohen's d = 0.47), higher self-transcendence personality construct on the Temperament and Character Inventory (P = 1.8 × 10(-4), Cohen's d = 0.46), and shorter total working hours per week (P = 4.8 × 10(-4), Cohen's d = 0.53) than those with schizophrenia without a history of violence. New findings, including impaired visual memory, a high self-transcendence personality trait, and shorter total working hours, could be focused on in future interventional research.

