|
Citation
|
Larsson-Lund M, Pettersson A, Strandberg T. J. Rehabil. Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Foundation for Rehabilitation Information)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35019996
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: To synthesize and explore experiences of the rehabilitation process for adults with traumatic brain injury receiving team-based rehabilitation. DATA SOURCES: A qualitative evidence synthesis was conducted according to the "Enhancing transparency in reporting the synthesis of qualitative research" (ENTREQ) Guidelines, of qualitative studies published in 5 databases in 2000-21. STUDY SELECTION AND DATA EXTRACTION: Screening, selection of relevant studies, assessment of methodological limitations, systematic qualitative content analysis and assessment of confidence with GRADE-CERQual [AQ5] were carried out by independent researchers. DATA SYNTHESIS: The 10 included studies revealed how people with traumatic brain injury perceived that they struggled on their own for a long time to adapt their daily life. They experienced that access to team-based rehabilitation was scarce and that the interventions offered were neither individually tailored nor coordinated. A respectful attitude from professionals and individually adapted information facilitated their rehabilitation process.
Language: en