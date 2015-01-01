Abstract

BACKGROUND: Despite programs to address housing for Veterans, they continue to be at high risk of unstable housing. Interpersonal violence is also highly prevalent among Veterans and may contribute to unstable housing. Our study aimed to determine whether interpersonal violence was associated with unstable housing among Veterans, and how this association was influenced by common co-occurring conditions such as substance use and mental illness.



METHODS: Veterans in the Mind Your Heart Study (N = 741) completed survey data on history of interpersonal violence and access to housing in the prior year. Interpersonal violence was defined as experiencing sexual violence, physical violence, or mugging/physical attack using the Brief Trauma Questionnaire. Multivariable models examined associations between interpersonal violence and unstable housing. Primary models were adjusted for age and sex. Potential explanatory factors were added in subsequent models, including marital status, education, income, substance use disorder, PTSD, and other mental illness.



RESULTS: Veterans who had experienced interpersonal violence had almost twice the odds of unstable housing after adjustment for age and sex (AOR 1.9, 95% CI 1.2-3.0). This association was attenuated in the fully adjusted model including substance use, PTSD, and other mental illness, illustrating the interdependence of these factors (AOR 1.5, 95% CI 0.91-2.5). Subtypes of interpersonal violence were individually associated with increased odds of unstable housing after adjustment for age and sex (physical abuse AOR 1.7, 95% CI 1.2-2.5; mugging/physical attack AOR 1.8, 95% CI 1.2-2.7; sexual violence AOR 1.4, 95% CI 0.89-2.2), but were no longer significant in the fully adjusted model.



CONCLUSIONS: Previous experiences of interpersonal violence were associated with unstable housing among Veterans. Substance use, PTSD, and other mental illness played an important role in this relationship-highlighting the potential to improve health outcomes through trauma informed approaches that address mental health, substance use, and housing concurrently.

