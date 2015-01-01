Abstract

BACKGROUND: Current advocacy literature in occupational eye injury focuses on demographics and industries with the largest number of injuries. Additional demographics may also benefit from targeted advocacy that experience a greater proportion of eye injuries relative to all other occupational injuries. AIMS: To characterize which demographic groups are experiencing occupational ocular injuries in the United States.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study examined de-identified individuals who experienced ocular workplace injuries from 2011 to 2018 and were reported to the survey of occupational injuries and illnesses (SOII). Data were stratified and analysed based on SOII reported characteristics.



RESULTS: 197 160 out of 9 197 350 (2%) ocular workplace injuries were reported. 152 940 (78%) injuries occurred in males. Relative to all workplace injuries experienced by industry, farming, fishing and forestry saw the highest percentage of ocular injuries (6%), followed by production, and installation (4%), maintenance and repairs (4%). Employers cited contact with objects (65%) and exposure to harmful substances (26%) as leading reasons for eye injury. Relative to all injuries, chemicals frequently injured the eye (27%).



CONCLUSIONS: A disproportionate number of American ocular workplace injuries occur in males who are likely relatively young. Industries such as fishing, farming and forestry see a high frequency of ocular injury relative to all occupational injuries. Hispanics see a slight increase in ocular occupational injury relative to other injuries. Advocates of occupational ocular safety should consider expanding their targeted audiences to include individuals who are part of demographics and occupations that more frequently experience an ocular workplace injury relative to all injuries.

