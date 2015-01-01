|
Penitente PA, da Silva EVF, Tabata LF, Goiato MC, de Medeiros RA. Prosthet. Orthot. Int. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35019887
OBJECTIVE: This study reports a clinical case of rehabilitation of a patient who had her left little finger amputated at the mesial phalanx because of a gunshot wound. The finger prosthesis was custom- made using a silicone. CASE DESCRIPTION: This study presents a clinical case of a female patient who had her left little finger amputated at the mesial phalanx because of a gunshot wound in 2016. The patient was attended at a reference center in maxillofacial rehabilitation in the city of Brasilia, Distrito Federal, Brazil, for the manufacture of a finger prosthesis. After molding, a finger waxing was obtained using the right little finger as a template. The waxing was later adjusted on the plaster model of the affected stump. The prosthesis was manufactured with silicone and intrinsically stained with a makeup powder. A water-based adhesive and a ring were used to generate a slight compression so that the prosthesis was retained on the stump. OUTCOMES: The rehabilitation showed satisfactory levels of stability, retention, and aesthetics, and it was usable and clinically acceptable, as observed in a follow-up appointment in February 2020.
