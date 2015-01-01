|
Citation
Vasudevan V, Tiwari A, Chakroborty P. Traffic Injury Prev. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
35020500
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Understanding pedestrian road crossing behavior is essential from the perspectives of traffic flow and pedestrian safety. Limited research is available on pedestrian behavior in low- and middle-income countries. The main objective of this study is to understand pedestrian-vehicle interactions during midblock crossings in heterogeneous traffic conditions. Specifically, this study aims to understand whether pedestrians alter their crossing behavior depending on the type of approaching vehicles.
Language: en
Keywords
LiDAR; naturalistic driving data; Pedestrian midblock crossing; pedestrian walking trajectory; walking speed profile