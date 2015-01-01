SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Karunaratne N, Harris JC. Violence Against Women 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10778012211070310

35019786

This article presents a qualitative study of 44 Women of Color undergraduate student survivors' perceptions of campus sexual assault prevention programming using the framework of standpoint theory. Participants held perceptions concerning online training prior to college, the in-person presentations they attended during new student orientation, and the lack of information relayed through prevention programs about sexual assault perpetration.

FINDINGS highlight the need for continued research investigating the standpoints of Women of Color students to better inform implementation of prevention efforts.


prevention; race; sexual assault; higher education; women of color

