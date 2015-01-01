Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The objective was to examine the 22 variables from the Sport Concussion Assessment Tool's 5th Edition Symptom Evaluation using a decision tree analysis to identify those most likely to predict prolonged recovery after a sport-related concussion.



DESIGN: A cross-sectional design was used in this study. A total of 273 patients (52% men; mean age, 21 ± 7.6 yrs) initially assessed by either an emergency medicine or sport medicine physician within 14 days of concussion (mean, 6 ± 4 days) were included. The 22 symptoms from the Sport Concussion Assessment Tool's 5th Edition were included in a decision tree analysis performed using RStudio and the R package rpart. The decision tree was generated using a complexity parameter of 0.045, post hoc pruning was conducted with rpart, and the package carat was used to assess the final decision tree's accuracy, sensitivity and specificity.



RESULTS: Of the 22 variables, only 2 contributed toward the predictive splits: Feeling like "in a fog" and Sadness. The confusion matrix yielded a statistically significant accuracy of 0.7636 (P [accuracy > no information rate] = 0.00009678), sensitivity of 0.6429, specificity of 0.8889, positive predictive value of 0.8571, and negative predictive value of 0.7059.



CONCLUSIONS: Decision tree analysis yielded a statistically significant decision tree model that can be used clinically to identify patients at initial presentation who are at a higher risk of having prolonged symptoms lasting 28 days or more postconcussion.

