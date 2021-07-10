Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Self-harm is closely associated with suicide in older adults and may provide opportunity to intervene to prevent suicide. This study aimed to systematically review recent evidence for three components of aftercare for older adults: (1) referral pathways, (2) assessment tools and safety planning approaches and (3) engagement and intervention strategies.



METHODS: Databases PubMed, Medline, PsychINFO, Embase and CINAHL were searched from January 2010 to 10 July 2021 by two reviewers. Empirical studies reporting aftercare interventions for older adults (aged 60+) following self-harm (including with suicidal intent) were included. Full text of articles with abstracts meeting inclusion criteria were obtained and independently reviewed by three authors to determine final studies for review. Two reviewers extracted data and assessed level of evidence (Oxford) and quality ratings (Alberta Heritage Foundation for Medical Research Standard Quality Assessment Criteria for quantitative and Attree and Milton checklist for qualitative studies), working independently.



RESULTS: Twenty studies were reviewed (15 quantitative; 5 qualitative). Levels of evidence were low (3, 4), and quality ratings of quantitative studies variable, although qualitative studies rated highly. Most studies of referral pathways were observational and demonstrated marked variation with no clear guidelines or imperatives for community psychiatric follow-up. Of four screening tools evaluated, three were suicide-specific and one screened for depression. An evidence-informed approach to safety planning was described using cases. Strategies for aftercare engagement and intervention included two multifaceted approaches, psychotherapy and qualitative insights from older people who self-harmed, carers and clinicians. The qualitative studies identified targets for improved aftercare engagement, focused on individual context, experiences and needs.



CONCLUSION: Dedicated older-adult aftercare interventions with a multifaceted, assertive follow-up approach accompanied by systemic change show promise but require further evaluation. Research is needed to explore the utility of needs assessment compared to screening and evaluate efficacy of safety planning and psychotherapeutic approaches.

