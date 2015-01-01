Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Childhood trauma (CT) is a well-recognized distal risk factor for depression. Previous studies suggested that the psychological mechanism of the impact of childhood trauma on depression may be attributed to some mediators such as daily stress and psychological resilience. This study aimed to assess how daily stress and resilience affect the relationship between childhood trauma and depression in adult clinical context.



METHOD: In this cross-section survey, a total of 569 clinical patients with psychological disorders completed a series of psychological scales such as the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire (CTQ), the Center for Epidemiologic Studies Depression Scale (CESD), the Perceived Stress Scale (PSS) and Connor-Davidson Resilience Scale (CD-RISC). To show the relationship among childhood trauma, psychological resilience, daily stress and depression, structural equation modeling (SEM) was performed.



RESULTS: The results indicated that psychological resilience and daily stress partially mediated the relationship between childhood trauma and depressive symptoms. Childhood trauma not only exerted direct effect on depressive symptoms, but also had indirect effect through the mediation pathway (resilience → daily stress) on depressive symptoms. The chain mediation pathway through resilience and daily stress was weighted 43.31%.



CONCLUSIONS: The study provides novel evidence on the underlying process between childhood trauma and depression. The distal factor childhood trauma can influence the latter depression by the chain effect of psychological resilience and daily stress. Therefore, some clinical interventions to improve psychological resilience to carry off daily stress are the way to reduce the impact of childhood trauma on depression.

