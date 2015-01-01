Abstract

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) refers to the alteration of typical brain function that occurs following a blow to the head. Even a mild case of traumatic brain injury (mTBI) can lead to long-term impairment, so accurate and timely detection is vital. Visual symptoms are common following mTBI, so while it may seem to fall outside their typical scope of practice, optometrists are ideally qualified to assess the visual impacts and help with the diagnosis of mTBI. Given that mTBI is challenging to objectively diagnose and has no universally accepted diagnostic criteria, clinicians can lack confidence in diagnosing mTBI, and be hesitant in becoming involved in the management of such patients. The development of easily quantifiable techniques using eye tracking as an objective diagnostic tool provides practitioners with an easier pathway into the field, assigning numerical values to parameters which are difficult to assess using conventional optometric tests. As this evolving technology becomes increasingly integrated into optometric clinical settings, the potential for it to identify deficits accurately and reliably in patients following mTBI, and to monitor both their recovery and the effectiveness of potential treatments will increase. This paper provides an overview of clinical tests, relevant to optometrists, that can uncover oculomotor, attentional, and exteroceptive deficits following a mTBI, so that an optometrist with an interest in eye tracking can play a role in the detection and monitoring of mTBI symptoms.

