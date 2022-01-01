Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Lateral violence occurs when oppressed group members take out their anger and frustrations, due to their experiences of oppression, on members of their own group. It is common among Indigenous people, including Aboriginal Australians. Limited literature exists on the holistic impacts of lateral violence on Aboriginal Australians. This study investigated the impacts of lateral violence on Aboriginal social and emotional well-being (SEWB) and identity.



METHOD: Seventeen Aboriginal knowledge-holders (53% males, 47% females) participated in either a yarning circle or individual yarn. Knowledge-holders were aged from 18 to 65 years. Yarns were analyzed using thematic analysis and yarn summaries.



RESULTS: Themes identified included: (a) influences of lateral violence on SEWB (subthemes: mind and emotions, body, family and kinship, community, culture, Country, and spirit); (b) lateral violence and identity (subthemes: "genuine" Aboriginal and confidence in identity); and (c) interconnected influences of lateral violence on identity and SEWB. The influences of lateral violence were found to encompass all domains of SEWB. Lateral violence also impacts Aboriginal identity and creates notions of an (in)authentic Aboriginal person, which can further undermine Aboriginality and SEWB.



CONCLUSION: As a population who already experience poor SEWB, the additional negative consequences of lateral violence further deteriorate the SEWB of Aboriginal Australians. Lateral violence must be addressed urgently. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved).

