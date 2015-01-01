Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: Advances in medical care allow patients to live longer, translating into a larger geriatric patient population. Adverse outcomes increase with older age, regardless of injury severity. Age, comorbidities, and physiologic deterioration have been associated with the increased mortality seen in geriatric trauma patients. As such, outcome prediction models are critical to guide clinical decision making and goals of care discussions for this population. The purpose of this review was to evaluate the various outcome prediction models for geriatric trauma patients. RECENT FINDINGS: There are several prediction models used for predicting mortality in elderly trauma patients. The Geriatric Trauma Outcome Score (GTOS) is a validated and accurate predictor of mortality in geriatric trauma patients and performs equally if not better to traditional scores such as the Trauma and Injury Severity Score. However, studies recommend medical comorbidities be included in outcome prediction models for geriatric patients to further improve performance. SUMMARY: The ideal outcome prediction model for geriatric trauma patients has not been identified. The GTOS demonstrates accurate predictive ability in elderly trauma patients. The addition of medical comorbidities as a variable in outcome prediction tools may result in superior performance; however, additional research is warranted.

