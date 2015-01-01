|
Citation
|
Ghahremani GG, Richman KM. Emerg. Radiol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35022861
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Ingestion of a toothbrush is an unusual event but may occur either accident or by intent. Radiological examinations play a crucial role in determining the exact location of the object within the gastrointestinal tract and in planning for its removal by endoscopic or surgical intervention.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Radiography; Computed tomography; Gastrointestinal foreign body; Toothbrush ingestion