Abstract

PURPOSE: Ingestion of a toothbrush is an unusual event but may occur either accident or by intent. Radiological examinations play a crucial role in determining the exact location of the object within the gastrointestinal tract and in planning for its removal by endoscopic or surgical intervention.



METHODS: Medical and radiological records of 8 patients who had swallowed the broken heads or entire toothbrush were retrospectively reviewed. This series included 4 men and 4 women, ranging in age from 21 to 57 years (mean: 34 years).



RESULTS: Radiographs and computed tomography of the abdomen demonstrated the ingested toothbrushes within the stomach in 3, lodged in the duodenum in 1, and entrapped in various parts of the colon in 4 patients. They were removed by laparotomy in 3, laparoscopy in 2, colonoscopy in 2, and upper gastrointestinal endoscopy in 1 patient. There were no perforations or associated complications, and all patients had uneventful recoveries.



CONCLUSIONS: Ingested toothbrushes can be easily identified on radiological studies because of the radiopaque wires holding the nylon bristles. The plastic parts of it, however, are only visible on computed tomography. All cases would require endoscopic or surgical removal of the retained toothbrushes because spontaneous passage per rectum does not occur.

