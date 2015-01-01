Abstract

The aim of this study was to investigate the effects of PD and aging on gaze behavior and performance of drivers in a simulated task. Ten drivers with PD, ten neurologically healthy older drivers, and ten neurologically healthy younger adult drivers were asked to drive in a car simulator for three minutes, maintaining car speed between 100 and 120 km/h and avoiding collisions. Driver's eye movements were recorded. Drivers with PD had more collisions and spent less time driving within the speed zone than the younger-drivers. Drivers with PD performed an increased number of fixations towards task-irrelevant areas of the visual scene and higher visual entropy, indicating a more random gaze behavior. Older drivers restricted their visual search to the lane area in order to detect threat-related stimuli. PD led to drops in performance of drivers in the car simulator.

