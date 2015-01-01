|
Citation
|
McManus K, Greene BR, Motti Ader LG, Caulfield B. IEEE Trans. Biomed. Eng. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35025734
|
Abstract
|
Ageing incurs a natural decline of postural control which has been linked to an increased risk of falling. Accurate balance assessment is important in identifying postural instability and informing targeted interventions to prevent falls in older adults. Inertial sensor (IMU) technology offers a low-cost means for objective quantification of human movement. This paper describes two studies carried out to advance the use of IMU-based balance assessments in older adults. Study 1 (N=39) presents the development of two new IMU-derived balance measures. Study 2 (N=248) reports a reliability analysis of IMU postural stability measures and validates the novel balance measures through comparison with clinical scales. We also report a statistical fall risk estimation algorithm based on IMU data captured during static balance assessments alongside a method of improving this fall risk estimate by incorporating standard clinical fall risk factor data.
Language: en