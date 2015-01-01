Abstract

This review aimed to suggest useful, potential measurements as standard test methods for evaluating the mobility of structural firefighters wearing personal protective equipment (PPE). Based on our previous research on Japanese firefighters' activities related to mobility as well as previous literature results, the findings were categorized (e.g., simulated firefighting activities, test method for mobility assessment, and participants groups), and discussed. We identified four categories that can be used to test and evaluate mobility: (1) simulated firefighting activities consisting of step-ups, obstacle strides, crawling, dragging, and jumping; (2) in terms of balance ability, the postural sway and functional balance tests (functional reach and timed up and go) were useful measurements; (3) range of motion can be used to estimate the mobility associated with the various designs of PPE, as well as the effect of wearing the PPE itself; and (4) subjective evaluations of individuals wearing PPE were available for the mobility assessments. Professional firefighters who were familiar with wearing PPE were suitable for the suggested test method. This review provides useful information for firefighters, researchers, and PPE manufacturers that can be used to develop more comfortable and safer PPE.

