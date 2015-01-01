SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Dawson-Hughes B, Wang J, Barger K, Bischoff-Ferrari HA, Sempos CT, Durazo-Arvizu RA, Ceglia L. J. Clin. Endocrinol. Metab. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Endocrine Society)

DOI

10.1210/clinem/dgac012

PMID

35022738

Abstract

CONTEXT: Supplementation with vitamin D has the potential to both reduce and increase risk of falling, and parathyroid hormone (PTH) may contribute to fall risk.

OBJECTIVE: To assess the associations of intra-trial mean circulating levels of 25-hydroxyvitamin D [25(OH)D] and PTH on incident falls in healthy older adults.

DESIGN: Observational within a clinical trial. SETTING: The Bone Metabolism Laboratory at the USDA Nutrition Center at Tufts University. PARTICIPANTS: 410 men and women age 65 years and older who participated in the 3-year Boston STOP IT trial to determine the effect of supplementation with 700 IU of vitamin D3 plus calcium on incident falls (secondary endpoint). Intra-trial exposures of 25(OH)D and PTH were calculated as the mean of biannual measures up to and including the first fall.Main outcome measures: incidence of first fall.

RESULTS: Intra-trial mean 25(OH)D was significantly associated with risk of falling in a U-shaped pattern; the range associated with minimal risk of falling was approximately 20-40 ng/ml. PTH was not significantly associated with risk of falling.

CONCLUSIONS: The findings highlight the importance of maintaining the circulating 25(OH)D level between 20 and 40 ng/ml, the range that is also recommended for bone health. At PTH levels within the normal range, there was no detectible independent association of PTH with fall risk.


Language: en

Keywords

falls; 25(OH)D; PTH; vitamin D supplementation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print