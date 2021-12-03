Abstract

School shootings are one of the most horrific disaster scenarios a professional can encounter; four of the 20 deadliest mass shootings in history occurred at schools (Dillinger, 2019). While locations and circumstances varied, the outcomes were similar: vulnerable populations in seemingly secure settings were attacked, resulting in trauma and death. Nurse educators have a responsibility and duty to prepare tomorrow's nurses for unthinkable disasters like school shootings.



Disaster response training can heighten disaster awareness in nursing students while enhancing organizational and triaging skills. Unver et al. (2018) found that nursing students reported increased knowledge and confidence and considered themselves better prepared for disaster assistance when they had personally participated in a full-scale disaster simulation. Combining in-person or virtual simulation with flipped learning blocks such as student presentations on triage, nurse roles in disasters, or hemorrhage control raises their personal and professional readiness, and may offer flexibility when clinical scheduling is a challenge...

