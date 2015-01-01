Abstract

Corpus callosum (CC) abnormalities have been observed in several psychiatric disorders. Maltreatment has also been associated with marked differences in CC anatomy and microstructure, though rarely controlled for in psychiatric neuroimaging studies. The aim of this study was to identify type and timing of maltreatment associated with alterations in CC microstructure and to ascertain if they differ by sex. T1 and diffusion-weighted MRIs were obtained from 345 (135 M/210 F) healthy 18-25-year-olds. The Maltreatment and Abuse Chronology of Exposure scale provided retrospective data on exposure to ten types of maltreatment across each year of childhood. AI predictive analytics were used to identify the most significant type and time risk factors. The most striking maltreatment-associated alterations in males were in axial diffusivity and were most specifically associated with exposure to emotional abuse or neglect during segment-specific sensitive periods. In contrast, maltreatment was associated with marked alteration in radial diffusivity and fractional anisotropy in females and was most specifically associated with early physical neglect during one common sensitive period involving all segments except the splenium. Overall sex differences, controlling for maltreatment, brain size, and sociodemographic factors were limited to the genu with greater fractional anisotropy in males and radial diffusivity in females. These findings suggest that maltreatment may target myelinization in females and axonal development in males and that these sex differences need to be taken into account in studies seeking to delineate the contribution of CC abnormalities and interhemispheric communication to psychiatric disorders.

