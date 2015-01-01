|
Citation
Marinaccio A, Bonafede M, Morabito M. Occup. Environ. Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, BMJ Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
35022259
Abstract
High temperatures are associated with a substantial mortality burden. Globally, 5 083 173 deaths were associated with non-optimal temperatures per year in 2000-2009, accounting for 9.43% (95% CI 7.6% to 11.1%) of all deaths, of which 0.91% (95% CI 0.6% to 1.4%) were heat related.1 Excessive heat while working induces occupational health risks and reduces work capacity and labour productivity: high body temperature or dehydration causes heat exhaustion, heat stroke and in extreme cases, death.2 Preparedness and prevention strategies to reduce heat waves impacts, are strongly required and work-related risk factors consideration is crucial. Rising heat levels driven by climate change are increasing health and economic risks for large shares of the global working population.
Language: en
Keywords
public health surveillance; climate; occupational health