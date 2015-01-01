Abstract

PURPOSE: Suicide among hospitality workers has recently attracted attention in the media. To date, little is known about suicide among hospitality workers in Australia.



METHODS: Suicide data were obtained from the National Coronial Information System (NCIS). Occupational suicide rates were calculated using the Australian Bureau of Statistics population-level data from the 2011 census. Negative binomial regression, univariate logistic regression, and multivariate logistic regression were used to estimate the association between suicide and employment as a hospitality worker over the period 2006-2017, compared to all other occupations.



RESULTS: Suicide rates for chefs was significantly higher than for persons in non-hospitality occupations [incidence rate ratio (IRR), 3.93; 95% CI 2.53-5.79; P < 0.001]. The interaction between occupation and sex was examined with follow-up testing. Suicide rates for female chefs were significantly higher than for females in non-hospitality occupations (IRR, 3.93; 95% CI 2.60-5.94). Suicide rates for male chefs were also significantly higher than males in non-hospitality occupations (IRR, 1.38; 95% CI 1.14-1.67). Compared with non-hospitality occupations, hospitality workers who died by suicide had significantly greater odds of being female (OR 0.63, 95% CI 0.50-0.79), residing in residential Socio-Economic Indexes for Areas (SEIFA) classified as most disadvantaged (OR 1.62, 95% CI 1.19-2.20), and being born outside of Australia (OR 1.74, 95% CI 1.34-2.25).



CONCLUSION: Results indicate the need for targeted prevention of suicide by Australian hospitality workers. Overall, results suggest that specific hospitality occupations present a higher risk of suicidal behaviour than other non-hospitality occupations.

