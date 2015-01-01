|
Agüero JM, Herrera-Almanza C, Villa K. SSM Popul. Health 2022; 17: e100985.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
35024419
BACKGROUND: Domestic violence is a major public health issue worldwide with detrimental consequences not only for its victims but also for the next generations. Despite an extensive literature documenting the persistent intergenerational transmission of domestic violence, few studies explore the mechanisms underlying this transmission.
Domestic violence; Cognitive; Human capital; Intergenerational transmission; Noncognitive; Psychosocial traits