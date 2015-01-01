Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim: To reveal the organizational factors of psychological safety in the workplace.



PATIENTS AND METHODS: Materials and methods: Methods of psychological survey, statistical assessment and analysis of the received data were used.



RESULTS: Results: Psychological safety is regarded in the paper as a state of preservation of mind that involves maintaining a balance between the negative effects of the environment and a person's resilience, that is, the ability to overcome such effects. In the structure of the psychological safety of the organization member three components were identified and explored: cognitive, emotional and "confidence in the future". The results of the survey study confirmed that such organizational factors as level of organizational culture, working team cohesion, working team self-organization, management style of the immediate supervisor, work autonomy, role ambiguity have positive effect on psychological safety.



CONCLUSION: Conclusions: The results imply the importance of purposeful implementation of company policies aiming to improve the revealed factors: providing autonomy to employees and work groups within the organization, establishing clear job descriptions, work performance requirements and interaction principles, improving works design, internal communications.

